Wine for Wishes this Weekend at Cadre 

Make-A-Wish® Mid-South Associate Board hosts its 10th annual Wine for Wishes event at the Cadre Building this Friday to benefit local children with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish® Mid-South grants wishes to 300 children in the community per year, and members of the Associate Board hope to surpass last year's $70,000 goal to help keep their mission going strong.

"We've got a lot of things that are in the works to help push us above what we did last year," says Keith Montgomery, a member of the Associate Board. "So if we hit that $80,000 mark, we will definitely be on track to grant over 10 wishes for kids in the Mid-South."

click to enlarge Addie Ray Photography

Make-A-Wish’s Wine for Wishes

Montgomery fondly recalls his latest opportunity to work hands-on to grant a wish to a young boy, whose only wish was to be able to pet a monkey.

"That was the wish that he wanted," says Montgomery. "What we do is try to figure out how to take that to the next level, how to support that wish and make it really fun and bigger than that. We held his wish reveal at the Memphis Zoo, and we had a scavenger hunt where he found little monkeys, and when he found a stuffed monkey, we announced to him that we were sending him and his family to Florida to play with monkeys at a sanctuary."

Montgomery says that it is important to provide opportunities like these to children.

"The idea is to take something really fun, really engaging, and to remind kids what life can look like, and hopefully will look like, for them and just give them a view outside of what they're kind of locked into," Montgomery says.

10th Annual Wine for Wishes, Cadre Building, Friday, February 21st, 6:30-9:30 p.m., $75.