WinterArts Holiday Artists Market Kicks Off this Weekend 

The event features handcrafted works in glass, metal, wood, fiber, and clay, plus jewelry and more.

by Julie Ray

If you think winter is coming, Jon Snow, you're wrong. It's here. You are going to need a dragon, or whatever crazy creature that artist Becky Zee has imagined into existence from her Pots with Personality studio. I hear she's got a new one named Gordo that might be ready for the 2020 WinterArts holiday artists market.

This curated show and sale highlights some of the finest artists, makers, and craftspeople in our region.

Artists like Michael Talbot, who will be showcasing his Shaker Boxes, work tirelessly at their craft in preparation for the show. The boxes are made of thin, curved wood sheets and fitted with tops. The antique painted poplar wood boxes will be sold individually and in stacks.

"After being cut in a strip, the wood goes in for a 14-minute steam bath. Then it is wrapped to the drying form. Santa's shop is really a mess during this busy time," says Talbot.

Look for fiber wearable art, too. Vickie Vipperman is part of a movement called "slow cloth" that promotes sustainable practices and values high quality over large quantity. She weaves and dyes from her home studio using mostly silk, cotton, bamboo, and hemp yarns. Like many of the artists at the market, due to the custom aspects of her work, she only sells at shows like WinterArts.

Find these and many other exceptional and unique handcrafted works in glass, metal, wood, fiber, and clay, plus jewelry and more.

WinterArts, Shops of Saddle Creek, 7509 Poplar in former Sur La Table location, starts Saturday, Nov. 28, and continues through Friday, Dec. 25, free entry.

