Year That Was: Tom Lee Park, Bluff City Law, and The CA 

January

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted executive clemency to Cyntoia Brown, the sex trafficking victim convicted for killing a john at 16.

The 10-member Memphis City Council filled the board's three vacant seats with Gerre Currie, Sherman Greer, and Cheyenne Johnson.

Gannett Co., corporate owner of The Commercial Appeal, faced an unsolicited acquisition proposal from MNG Enterprises, Inc.

The Commercial Appeal announced it would move from its longtime home at 495 Union to Peabody Place's Pembroke Square.

Electrolux announced it was leaving Memphis after the company got a massive incentive package to build a plant here in 2010.

February

The Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) unveiled its new design for Tom Lee Park, noting construction could begin as early as June and be finished as early as December 2020.

click to enlarge

Gannett rejected MNG Enterprises' offer to buy the company.

FedEx Logistics announced it would move into the old Gibson Guitar factory Downtown.

XPO Logistics closed its Verizon warehouse here, and some employees called it retaliation after they spoke out about working conditions.

Civil rights pioneer Russell Sugarmon died at the age of 89.

An online petition from Memphis artist James "IMAKEMADBEATS" Dukes wanted to change the name of Main Street to Mane Street.

Memphis in May (MIM) officials noted "challenges" and "issues" with the Tom Lee Park redesign plan.

MARCH

TVA announced plans to remove the coal ash from its now-idled Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis.

click to enlarge

The University of Memphis announced a new plan for tuition.

OUTMemphis began construction of its Youth Emergency Center, the area's only LGBTQ-specific shelter and drop-in center.

The city and Elvis Presley Enterprises announced an agreement advancing a Graceland expansion plan, one without a controversial arena.

APRIL

MLGW formed an advisory committee to consider switching away from TVA for electricity.

Jim Dean was named the new president and CEO of the Memphis Zoo.

A $40 million makeover project for a three-mile stretch of Elvis Presley Boulevard was announced.

MAY

The city began seeking ideas for the soon-to-be-vacant Brooks Museum of Art and Memphis College of Art in Overton Park.

After two shootings and two stampedes on or near Beale Street, the council agreed to re-instate a controversial $5 cover charge.

click to enlarge

Many called for the resignation of Judge James Lammey after he'd posted racist links on his Facebook page.

No charges were filed on police officers who shot Martavious Banks, even though they turned off their body cameras during the event.

Strickland adopted the Memphis 3.0 Comprehensive Plan, even without the approval of the council.

The MRPP pushed back the construction start for Tom Lee Park to the fall.

A man who filmed himself peeing on the Kellogg's production line here in 2014 got 10 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Two men were indicted on first-degree murder in the September 2018 shooting death of Philip Trenary, the once president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Anna Traverse succeeded Kenneth Neill as Chief Executive Officer of Memphis Flyer parent company, Contemporary Media.

JUNE

NBC agreed to shoot its drama series Bluff City Law in Memphis and Shelby County after it received a $4.25-million incentive package.

click to enlarge

No criminal charges were filed against a Memphis police officer who shot and killed Terrance Deshun Carlton in 2018.

United States Marshals shot and killed shooting suspect Brandon Webber in Frayser.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Tennessee's two-year residency requirement to get a liquor store license in a suit brought by the owners of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits.

JULY

Katharine Traylor Schaffzin was named the first female to ever serve as the dean of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Strickland announced Memphis in May would return to Tom Lee Park next year and Riverside Drive would remain a four-lane street.

A court upheld a decision to dismiss a lawsuit by state lawmakers aimed at blocking refugee resettlement in Tennessee.

Spin scooters hit the streets.

U of M president David Rudd said the school will pay a $15 minimum wage within the next two years.

Manuel Duran, the Memphis journalist arrested during an immigration protest last year, was released on bond.

August

Bolt scooters hit the streets.

Construction began to reconfigure the Memphis Zoo parking lot.

click to enlarge

Cannabis crusader Thorne Peters lost an appeal that would have shortened his jail time.

New Media Investment Group announced a deal to merge with Gannett, parent company of The Commercial Appeal.

September

Superlo Foods announced a plan to take over the former Orange Mound Kroger.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery quietly requested execution dates for nine men on death row.

Ira A. Lipman, longtime Memphian and founder of Guardsmark, passed away.

Nick Vergos, an owner of the Rendezvous restaurant, passed away.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented a $10 million plan to fund MATA.

OCTOBER

OjO scooters hit the streets.

Southland Casino Racing announced it would end live greyhound racing there by December 2022.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans lost its suit against the city for removing statues here.

City council members considered changing residency requirements for police and fire employees.

November

A former employee of Playhouse on the Square filed a federal lawsuit saying her termination was "retaliatory" after she addressed "allegations of sexual assault" against former executive director Jackie Nichols.

A judge denied the city's motion to modify the 1978 consent decree prohibiting police surveillance.

MLGW proposed a number of rate hikes on electric, gas, and water.

Cannabis crusader Thorne Peters was found dead in a Shelby County prison.

Gannett and GateHouse Media, the nation's two largest newspaper chains, merged.

DECEMBER

City, Overton Park Conservancy (OPC), and Memphis Zoo officials halted plans for the zoo's new parking lot to consider a new parking garage.

Confederate statues removed from Memphis parks in 2017 were removed from Memphis and Shelby County and won't ever return.

A bill was filed that may allow alcohol sales during business hours at the Memphis Zoo.

Carrier Corp.'s plan to to inject wastewater into the Memphis Sand Aquifer was paused until March.

Mediation between MRPP and MIM ended with a final plan for Tom Lee Park's redesign.