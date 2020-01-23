Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Food & Wine

You Have Arrived: Cocktails, Coffee, and Carbs at Arrive Hotel 

Make a day of it at Arrive's Vice & Virtue, Hustle & Dough, and Bar Hustle.

by Lorna Field

I'm a total baby about cold weather. If it dips below 50 degrees, I'll easily opt for Uber Eats over a trip into the cold to get food. This is one reason I think places like the Arrive Hotel are so cool: Once you're there, everything you need is in one place.

Arrive is home to Longshot restaurant, bakery Hustle & Dough, coffeeshop Vice & Virtue, and the lobby bar, Bar Hustle. Each has its own look, feel, and menu, so you can spend the afternoon wandering from one to the other without ever really leaving the building.

Ali Rohrbacher, formerly the head baker at the cafe at Crosstown Arts and at The Liquor Store, runs the boutique bakery Hustle & Dough and shares the lobby with Tim and Teri Perkins of Vice & Virtue.

click to enlarge Pablo Mata, lead bartender at Arrive’s Bar Hustle - PHOTOS BY LORNA FIELD
  • Photos by Lorna Field
  • Pablo Mata, lead bartender at Arrive’s Bar Hustle

The bakery serves up homemade breads like sourdoughs and baguettes, as well as special pastries and treats. Snacks for Bar Hustle are also cooked up in the Hustle & Dough kitchen, like the mushroom toast on porridge sourdough with basil pesto, wild mushrooms, ricotta, and parmesan; or Grandma Alice's Pecan Pie, served with an all-butter pie crust and dark chocolate ganache "black bottom" — the Rohrbacher family recipe.

Erik Hmiel, beverage director for the hotel, says that fermentation is one thing the drinks and food have in common.

"One of the parallels that Ali [Rohrbacher], as a chef and baker, and I share is a mutual interest and appreciation for fermentation," Hmiel says. "Obviously, that's a big part of bread-making. She's really obsessed in a great way with fermentation, and I've sort of jumped on that bandwagon and learned a lot from her."

click to enlarge food_img_9516.jpg

For example, Bar Hustle serves a cocktail with fermented blueberries, as well as a seasonal kombucha.

Like fermentation, a focus on flavor is another commonality between the food and drink menus at Arrive. Bar Hustle offers a selection of specialty cocktails dreamt up by Hmiel, each with their own unique ingredients and presentation. The Bird Graveyard is prepared with aquavit, Scotch, banana, carrot verjus, and marjoram and served in a tumbler glass with one large ice cube. It tastes slightly sweet and earthy. The deep purple Fabio's Roller Coaster is made with rye, lemon, fermented blueberry, pastis, dry vermouth, and black sesame and served in a delicate coupe glass.

The cocktail menu is just as whimsical as the decor. The lobby is filled with velvet couches, plants, and oriental rugs. It's easy to feel like you're in a speakeasy or in Europe or in an eccentric aristocrat's penthouse. It certainly doesn't feel like a hotel lobby.

And that's, in part, because Bar Hustle is for locals as much as it is for hotel guests.

"We put a lot of time, effort, and thought into what we're putting out there," Hmiel says. "We also have a service industry night on Sunday. At the end of the day, we just wanted to be a fun and inviting space for everyone.

"One of the things we might do in the future is a series of pop-ups every month, or every two months. That's something we're thinking about right now, going into the new year," Hmiel continues. Bar Hustle also hosts musicians on Friday nights and is looking to expand their entertainment offerings in the coming year.

So if, like me, you hate going out into the cold, but you also don't want to feel too stir-crazy at home all winter, take a trip to Arrive. You can start your day with coffee at Vice & Virtue, have lunch at Hustle & Dough, then grab a cocktail and a show at Bar Hustle — all without leaving the hotel. And, hey, if it's too cold to go home, you can always rent a room for the night.

The Arrive Hotel is located at 477 S. Main.

