Zach Carroll Renews Contract with Memphis 901 FC 

Photo courtesy Memphis 901 FC
Zach Carroll is the third 901 FC player to officially return to AutoZone Park for the 2021 season.
The pieces are starting to come together for Memphis 901 FC's 2021 roster.
Today, sporting director Tim Howard announced that center back Zach Carroll has signed a new contract with the organization for the upcoming USL season (pending league approval).
“Bringing Zach back was always a priority for us heading into the 2021 season,” Howard said in a press release. "He helped anchor the backline last year and will bring a wealth of experience and leadership back to the team. His return will be key as we continue building our roster for the season.”
Carroll played in 13 matches last season, with 11 of them coming as starts. In all, he played 1,012 minutes, made 19 tackles, won 67 percent of his aerial challenges, and led the team in clearances. He is also able to provide an attacking threat from set pieces.
He joins full back Mark Segbers and midfielder Dan Metzger as official returnees for the upcoming season. Memphis 901 FC will compete in the Eastern Conference's Central Division.