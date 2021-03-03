Zach Carroll Renews Contract with Memphis 901 FC 

The pieces are starting to come together for Memphis 901 FC's 2021 roster.Today, sporting director Tim Howard announced that center back Zach Carroll has signed a new contract with the organization for the upcoming USL season (pending league approval).

