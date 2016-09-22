Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Submit an Event
•
Edit Settings
/
Log Out
Log in
/
Create Account
•
Sign Up for Flyer Email
•
Archives
Memphis Flyer on Twitter
Memphis Flyer on Facebook
Memphis Flyer on Instagram
Memphis Flyer on Pinterest
Memphis Flyer on Google+
Memphis Flyer on You Tube
Memphis Flyer
News
Politics
Opinion
We Recommend
Music
Film
Art
Theater
Food & Drink
Books
Sports
Real Estate
Classifieds
Shop
Flyer Promotions
Browse News
The Fly-By
Cover Story
News
The Flyer News Blog
Flyer Flashback
Memphis Gaydar
Browse Music
Music Features
Record Reviews
Musician's Exchange
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Browse Film
Film Features
Film/TV/Etc. Blog
Film Times
Browse Art
Art Features
Exhibit M
Art Listings
Browse Food & Drink
Hungry Memphis
Food & Drink Features
Restaurant Listings
Food & Wine Events
Browse Politics
Politics Features
Jackson Baker's Politics Blog
Browse Opinion
This Week's Editorial
The Rant
This Week's Viewpoint
Letters to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
The Bruce V Blog
Fly on the Wall Blog
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds Home Page
Automotive
Buy Sell Trade
Musician's Exchange
Rentals
Real Estate for Sale
Jobs
Services
Place an Ad
Browse Real Estate
Browse For Rent
Browse For Sale
Real Estate Classifieds
Browse We Recommend
Event Search
Style Sessions
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Bars & Clubs
Full Event Listings
Browse Theater
Theater Features
Intermission Impossible
Theater Listings
Browse Sports
Sports Features
Beyond the Arc
Memphis Preps
Tiger Blue
From My Seat
Browse Books
Book Features
Blurb
Book Listings
Intermission Impossible
Archives
|
RSS
« Dave Landis Talks About "King Charl…
Thursday, September 22, 2016
"Opera Doesn't Suck": Opera Memphis' General Director Ned Canty
Posted By
Chris Davis
on
Thu, Sep 22, 2016
at
2:07 PM
Would you rather sit through an opera or be beaten with bamboo rods? Just one of the questions Opera Memphis' G.D. Ned Canty asks in his Ted talk. Also, "How is opera like a hamburger?"
Tweet
Email
Share
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
Beauties, Beasts etc — Theatre Memphis Darkens a Disney Classic
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 8, 2016, 11:32 AM
Want to Think Like Shakespeare?
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Aug. 30, 2016, 10:33 AM
"Stones In His Pockets" Questions the Luck of the Irish
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 8, 2016, 3:14 PM
"Opera Doesn't Suck": Opera Memphis' General Director Ned Canty
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 22, 2016, 2:07 PM
Dave Landis Talks About "King Charles III" at Playhouse on the Square
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 20, 2016, 5:00 PM
"Stones In His Pockets" Questions the Luck of the Irish
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 8, 2016, 3:14 PM
Want to Think Like Shakespeare?
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Aug. 30, 2016, 10:33 AM
Beauties, Beasts etc — Theatre Memphis Darkens a Disney Classic
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 8, 2016, 11:32 AM
"Stones In His Pockets" Questions the Luck of the Irish
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Sep. 8, 2016, 3:14 PM
Slideshows
On the Scene at the Cooper-Young Festival 2016
Memphis Pets of the Week (Sept. 1-7)
Best Memphis Burger Fest 2016
Memphis Pets of the Week (August 25-31)
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers also liked…
Solidarity: A Video Montage from "Billy Elliot" at Playhouse on the Square
by Chris Davis
Aug 19, 2015
Who Got Robbed? Ostrander Awards Picks & Pans, 2016
by Chris Davis
Aug 12, 2016
"Miss Firecracker" Lights Up the Stage at Germantown Community Theatre
by Chris Davis
Feb 5, 2015
Top Commenters
mayfield
irenecrist
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
Cover Story: Worst Gig Ever! Memphis musicians share the worst nights of their career.
By Chris Shaw & Chris McCoy
download this issue
Read This Week's Digital Edition
Archives
Contact Us
About Us
Ad Info & Rates
SPECIAL ISSUES
20 < 30
click here to see more »
Flyer Box Art Contest
click here to see more »
Best of Memphis 2015
click here to see more »
Hotties 2015
click here to see more »
Home
|
News
|
Politics
|
Opinion
|
We Recommend
|
Music
|
Film
|
Art
|
Theater
|
Food
|
Books
|
Sports
|
Real Estate
|
Classifieds
|
Flyer Shop
|
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
|
Info
|
Local Advertising
|
Submit an Event
|
Contact Us
|
National Advertising
© 1996-2016 Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites:
Memphis Magazine
|
Memphis Parent
|
Inside Memphis Business
Powered by
Foundation