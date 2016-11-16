Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Brandan Wright undergoes ankle surgery, no timetable for return

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 10:50 AM

The Grizzlies have issued a medical update on Grizzlies.com about backup big man Brandan Wright, who has missed the entire regular season so far with an ankle injury. From the post on the Grizzlies.com site:

Wright underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left ankle Tuesday afternoon after non-surgical interventions failed to eliminate his posterior tibialis tendinopathy.

There is not yet a timetable for Wright's return.

Wright's tenure in Memphis has been snakebit from the beginning. He missed a great deal of tome last season before having a knee surgery, and it was never clear why that surgery was so delayed. From there, he got back on the court only to have Ronnie Price run into his knee and sprain his MCL.

Wright played a very heavy minute load in preseason because of other injuries on the roster, and then hurt his ankle pretty immediately. One hopes he can get back to basketball in a matter of weeks rather than months, but the track record so far is not one that inspires a lot of optimism.


