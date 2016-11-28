Beyond the Arc Podcast #61: The Fizdale Effect

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

A fairly uneventful home-and-home with Miami

The Grizzlies will miss Zach Randolph while he's out

How the Grizzlies' defense got them back on track

Everyone ignores Phil when he's right, including Kevin

Was the 2OT Sixers win a quality win?

How badly do the Grizzlies miss James Ennis? What about Chandler Parsons?

Does Fizdale really know what he's doing? Why are the grizzlies so much more motivated?

What are the Griz doing with rest on B2B's? Do they know?

This week: Charlotte, Toronto, Orlando, Lakers

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:

HTML5 audio not supported