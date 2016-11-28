Beyond the Arc Podcast #61: The Fizdale Effect

The Grizzlies will miss Zach Randolph while he's out
How the Grizzlies' defense got them back on track
Everyone ignores Phil when he's right, including Kevin
Was the 2OT Sixers win a quality win?
How badly do the Grizzlies miss James Ennis? What about Chandler Parsons?
Does Fizdale really know what he's doing? Why are the grizzlies so much more motivated?
What are the Griz doing with rest on B2B's? Do they know?
This week: Charlotte, Toronto, Orlando, Lakers
