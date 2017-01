click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

ESPN's Zach Lowe loves JaMychal Green and so do we

With the Grizzlies' bad loss to the Rockets, is it time to start worrying?

The Wizards game, and how real is a "schedule loss," anyway?

Bigger All-Star starting snub: Marc Gasol or Russell Westbrook?

The week coming up: Toronto is banged up, the Blazers aren't as good as we thought, and Utah plays tough and slow just like the Grizzlies.

