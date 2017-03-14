Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #72: Torn Knees, Mended Lineups

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • The big news of last night: Chandler Parsons is out indefinitely with a partial meniscus tear. What does that mean for the Grizzlies this year? What about the years after that?
  • How much better does it make the Grizzlies (this season, anyway) not to have Parsons taking up 20 minutes of rotation time?
  • Vince Carter's incredible night in a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks
  • Are the Grizzlies the West's Atlanta Hawks? Are the fans OK with that?
  • Is Mike Conley mediocre? (Spoiler: no)
  • With the Grizzlies rest Gasol on one of the East road games this week?

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! It'd be great if you could rate and review the show while you're there. You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


