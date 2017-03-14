Beyond the Arc Podcast #72: Torn Knees, Mended Lineups

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

The big news of last night: Chandler Parsons is out indefinitely with a partial meniscus tear. What does that mean for the Grizzlies this year? What about the years after that?

How much better does it make the Grizzlies (this season, anyway) not to have Parsons taking up 20 minutes of rotation time?

Vince Carter's incredible night in a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Are the Grizzlies the West's Atlanta Hawks? Are the fans OK with that?

Is Mike Conley mediocre? (Spoiler: no)

With the Grizzlies rest Gasol on one of the East road games this week?

