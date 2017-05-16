Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Beyond the Arc Podcast #81: Chandler Parsons, Year One

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

  • Did we expect Spurs/Rockets to end the way it did?
  • Would the Grizzlies have beaten the Rockets if they'd risen to the 6 seed?
  • Mullinax's piece about the failure of Parsons' first year.
  • What was the internal estimate of Parsons' health before the signing? How much of Parsons' PR thing is his fault?
  • What Vince Carter told Chandler Parsons about his rehab process
  • Who's the most disliked player in the history of the Grizzlies?
  • The Porzingis/Gasol trade rumor, which just makes Phil sad about the Knicks

The Beyond the Arc podcast is available on iTunes, so you can subscribe there! You can also find and listen to the show on Stitcher and on PlayerFM.

You can call our Google Voice number and leave us a voicemail, and we might talk about your question on the next show: 234-738-3394

You can download the show here or listen below:


