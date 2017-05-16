Beyond the Arc Podcast #81: Chandler Parsons, Year One

click to enlarge

This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:

Did we expect Spurs/Rockets to end the way it did?

Would the Grizzlies have beaten the Rockets if they'd risen to the 6 seed?

Mullinax's piece about the failure of Parsons' first year.

What was the internal estimate of Parsons' health before the signing? How much of Parsons' PR thing is his fault?

What Vince Carter told Chandler Parsons about his rehab process

Who's the most disliked player in the history of the Grizzlies?

The Porzingis/Gasol trade rumor, which just makes Phil sad about the Knicks

