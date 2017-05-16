Beyond the Arc Podcast #81: Chandler Parsons, Year One

What was the internal estimate of Parsons' health before the signing? How much of Parsons' PR thing is his fault?
What Vince Carter told Chandler Parsons about his rehab process
Who's the most disliked player in the history of the Grizzlies?
The Porzingis/Gasol trade rumor, which just makes Phil sad about the Knicks
