Filmmaker Augusta Palmer Talks The Blues Society at Crosstown Arts

Augusta Palmer

Filmmaker Augusta Palmer will discuss her new documentary The Blues Society at Crosstown Arts on Wednesday, September 7.The Rhodes College graduate and current Assistant Professor of Communication Arts at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York will screen her 2015 short film "A is for Aye Aye: An Abcderiean Adventure", and talk about her varied career, which has included both narrative fiction and documentary films, as well as works for children.is a documentary chronicling the history and impact of the Memphis Country Blues Festival, which ran from 1966 to 1969 and was responsible for bringing blues music to a wider audience.Palmer's appearance is the second event in a new speaker series presented by the group formerly known as Film Fatales Memphis. The organization is severing ties with the New York-based Film Fatales, changing their name to Memphis Women in Film, and widening their mission to promote a greater role for women in all aspects of the filmmaking art and business The series is co-sponsored by Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts. The evening will begin with a meet and greet at 6:30, followed by the presentation at 7 PM.