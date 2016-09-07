Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Filmmaker Augusta Palmer Talks The Blues Society at Crosstown Arts

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 8:28 AM

Augusta Palmer
  • Augusta Palmer
Filmmaker Augusta Palmer will discuss her new documentary The Blues Society at Crosstown Arts on Wednesday, September 7. 

The Rhodes College graduate and current Assistant Professor of Communication Arts at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York will screen her 2015 short film "A is for Aye Aye: An Abcderiean Adventure", and talk about her varied career, which has included both narrative fiction and documentary films, as well as works for children. The Blues Society is a documentary chronicling the history and impact of the Memphis Country Blues Festival, which ran from 1966 to 1969 and was responsible for bringing blues music to a wider audience.  

Palmer's appearance is the second event in a new speaker series presented by the group formerly known as Film Fatales Memphis. The organization is severing ties with the New York-based Film Fatales, changing their name to Memphis Women in Film, and widening their mission to promote a greater role for women in all aspects of the filmmaking art and business  The series is co-sponsored by Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts. The evening will begin with a meet and greet at 6:30, followed by the presentation at 7 PM. 


Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation