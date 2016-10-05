Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Best of Enemies Premieres on WKNO Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 6:48 AM

Best Of Enemies, the acclaimed political documentary with Memphis connections, makes its free TV premiere on WKNO tonight at 8 PM. 

click to enlarge William F. Buckley and Gore VIdal in Best of Enemies
  • William F. Buckley and Gore VIdal in Best of Enemies

The documentary, which premiered at Sundance 2015, had a successful theatrical run last year and garnered rave reviews from critics worldwide. It tells the story of the series of televised debates between conservative William F. Buckley and liberal Gore Vidal that aired on ABC during the 1968 Democratic and Republican national conventions. The film was co-directed by Memphis filmmaker Robert Gordon and Morgan Neville, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for 20 Feet From Stardom.

The timely documentary airs on WKNO as part of PBS' Independent Lens series at 8 PM.  You can read much more about the film in this Memphis Flyer cover story from last August. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation