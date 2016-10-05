Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Best of Enemies Premieres on WKNO Tonight
By Chris McCoy
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 6:48 AM
Best Of Enemies
, the acclaimed political documentary with Memphis connections, makes its free TV premiere on WKNO tonight at 8 PM.
William F. Buckley and Gore VIdal in Best of Enemies
The documentary, which premiered at Sundance 2015, had a successful theatrical run last year and garnered rave reviews from critics worldwide. It tells the story of the series of televised debates between conservative William F. Buckley and liberal Gore Vidal that aired on ABC during the 1968 Democratic and Republican national conventions. The film was co-directed by Memphis filmmaker Robert Gordon and Morgan Neville, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for 20 Feet From Stardom.
The timely documentary airs on WKNO as part of PBS' Independent Lens
series at 8 PM. You can read much more about the film in this Memphis Flyer cover story from last August.
