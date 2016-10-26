Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Keith Krass Throws Stephen King Themed Halloween Ball

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 4:41 PM

Keith Krass has many talents. He's the proprietor of the Arthouse t-shirt shop, whose creations have added ironic heft to my closet, and he's a talented experimental filmmaker, working under the name Lenzcrack. His bizarre, wildly creative video work can be seen regularly in the interstitials between the classic movies at Time Warp Drive-In, and his hilarious, eye-popping "Scumbags From Outer Space" will screen during the Departures experimental animation bloc at Indie Memphis on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 PM.

click to enlarge skmb.jpg
Krass is getting ready to move on from Memphis to pursue film projects in Atlanta, and he's decided to say farewell by throwing a Halloween party  at the Hi-Tone. The honoree will be master of nightmares Stephen King, whom Krass will pay tribute to with a video installation in the club's small room that will combine altered images from film adaptations of King's work and remixed, theme appropriate music. 
In the big room will be the industrial Goth stylings of DJ PLASTIC CITIZEN leading a dance party that will be the official kickoff to Halloween party weekend "It will be gory. It will be scary. It will be awesome!" says Krass. 

The whole horrorshow will kick off at 9 PM. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Hi-Tone.  

