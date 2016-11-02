Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Indie Memphis Wednesday: Verge is the Memphis Music Doc For Today

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Day 2 of Indie Memphis continues the distinctly Memphis vibe set by The Invaders and the IndieGrant shorts bloc on day 1. Today, the focus is on music.

click to enlarge Sebastian Banks of Black Rock Revival in Verge
  • Sebastian Banks of Black Rock Revival in Verge

There are a lot of documentaries about Memphis music, but Verge is different in that it’s not a historical documentary. First time director Lakethan Mason set out to make a movie about seven musicians who are adding to Memphis’ musical legacy today. “The subjects were chosen by spending time with the music community,” Mason says. “We started off with about 13 individuals that we sought out from their social media presence. There were also artists I had known over my years as an artist manager that I wanted to capture. Of course, the film would have been six hours long if we’d gone with 13, so we narrowed it down to seven exceptional artists: Nick Black, Brennan Villines, Faith Evans Ruch, Kendell MacMahon and all the bands she’s been a part of, Black Rock Revival, Marco Pave, and Kia Johnson."

 
click to enlarge Verge director Lakethan Mason
  • Verge director Lakethan Mason


Verge follows the artists through performances and their day to day struggles to make it in the industry. “It’s not just about the music, it’s about what’s behind the music. We went behind the scenes and got to know these people. I wanted the world to know they’re more than just artists, they’re people, too.”

The most fascinating thing about Verge is the insights it gives into the depths of the musicians personalities that you don’t get to see from the audience, like Brennan Villines’ work for St. Jude, or Faith Evan Ruch’s nursing career. “What I was most impressed with, was that each of these individuals are creating their own path to success,” says Mason. “We often define success as, you’re going to be performing in front of hundreds of thousands of fans in arenas. But these people are defining their own success.”

click to enlarge Singer Nick Black performs in Verge
  • Singer Nick Black performs in Verge


The film was produced with support from executive producer J.W. Gibson. “Verge is a homegrown project, from the artist to the filmmaker to the visionary,” says Mason. “There’s a tenacity of spirit that I see in Memphians. If they want to do it, they’re going to do it. We’re a maverick city. We’ve got the indie spirit. We do it our own way, but we don’t fit into a box. We don’t play well with the industry that wants to churn out sameness.”

VERGE:MEMPHIS trailer from oddly buoyant productions on Vimeo.


The Indie Memphis Film Festival continues through Monday, November 7.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation