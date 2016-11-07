Music Video Monday: Indie Memphis Winners Chakcerine and Video Age

click to enlarge

You'll have to excuse this Music Video Monday, because it's been at the film festival all weekend, and it's tired.At the awards ceremony on Saturday night, the Indie Memphis film festival gave trophies to two music videos. The Hometowner Music Video award went to director Ben Siler for "Memphis Beach" by Chackerine. The video won the jury over with its sheer sense of fun, but the climactic pterodactyl attack probably helped too.The general music video competition winner was "Dance Square" by Video Age, directed by Harry Bartle. Here's a picture of the New Orleans-based filmmaker and band at the moment they found out they had won.And here's the dance crazed video:

Video Age | Dance Square from Harry Bartle on Vimeo.