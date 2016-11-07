Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, November 7, 2016

Music Video Monday: Indie Memphis Winners Chakcerine and Video Age

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 12:57 PM

You'll have to excuse this Music Video Monday, because it's been at the film festival all weekend, and it's tired.

click to enlarge chack.png
At the awards ceremony on Saturday night, the Indie Memphis film festival gave trophies to two music videos. The Hometowner Music Video award went to director Ben Siler for "Memphis Beach" by Chackerine. The video won the jury over with its sheer sense of fun, but the climactic pterodactyl attack probably helped too.



The general music video competition winner was "Dance Square" by Video Age, directed by Harry Bartle. Here's a picture of the New Orleans-based filmmaker and band at the moment they found out they had won.

click to enlarge videoageim2016.jpeg
And here's the dance crazed video:

Video Age | Dance Square from Harry Bartle on Vimeo.

Indie Memphis concludes tonight with several screenings, including Kallen Esperian: Vissi d'arte and encores of narrative feature winner AWOL and documentary feature winner Jackson. Tickets are available on the Indie Memphis website.

