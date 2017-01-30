Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 30, 2017

Music Video Monday: Lee Taylor

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:46 AM

Today's Music Video Monday makes a clean break.
Lee Taylor takes a catchy journey down Main Street in her video for "Goodbye". It's a breezy breakup song, but Taylor says the video, produced by Sxip Shirley and Don Godwin and directed by James Sposto, carries an important message of tolerance. "A video showing people of all races, ages and LGBTQ orientations kissing each other in Memphis is really powerful," says Taylor. "A woman kissing twenty people at once in Memphis is extremely powerful."


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

