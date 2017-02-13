Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 13, 2017

Music Video Monday: Aquarian Blood

Today's Music Video Monday has a taste for blood.

Aquarian Blood started life as a home recording project by husband-and-wife duo JB Horrell and Laurel Horrell. JB is the guitar strangling mastermind behind Ex-Cult, and Laurel is a former member of feminist punkers Nots. The sound they created together is grounded in Memphis punk, incorporating songwriting influences as diverse as 1960s psychedelia and industrial noise. Their new album on Goner Records, Last Nite In Paradise just dropped last Friday. You can see them perform songs from the new album at their record release party at Murphy's this Friday night. The first music video, directed by Benjamin Rednour, gives the song "Parasite Inside" the psychedelic setting it deserves.


