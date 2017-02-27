Music Video Monday: Six.oh.xis

It's Music Video Monday, and you need to chill out.
click to enlarge
Six.oh.xis is the chillwave project from Memphian Christopher Osborne, who describes his approach as "lofi", using only a "clunky 2GB RAM 250GB Dell wielding Windows XP" to create dreamy musical pastiches. The first song from his new album Antichronicles, "Hiding Place", samples Inception, and comes with a video that is similarly assembled from cut up anime images. If you're having a stressful Monday, take three minutes of this.
If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com