Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 27, 2017

Music Video Monday: Six.oh.xis

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 12:12 PM

It's Music Video Monday, and you need to chill out.

click to enlarge hiding_place.png
Six.oh.xis is the chillwave project from Memphian Christopher Osborne, who describes his approach as "lofi", using only a "clunky 2GB RAM 250GB Dell wielding Windows XP" to create dreamy musical pastiches. The first song from his new album Antichronicles, "Hiding Place", samples Inception, and comes with a video that is similarly assembled from cut up anime images. If you're having a stressful Monday, take three minutes of this.


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation