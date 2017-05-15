Music Video Monday: John Nemeth

Music Video Monday double shot got you feelin' freaky!
John Nemeth has been grinding at the blues for more than 15 years. His last album Memphis Grease won the Best Soul Blues award at the 2015 Blues Music Awards. His follow up Feelin' Freaky is set for release this Friday, May 19. Nemeth and his band Blue Dreamers—drummer Danny Banks, bassist Matthew Wilson and guitarist Johnny Rhodes—were joined by Charles Hodges on the Hammond B3, Mark Franklin on Trumpet, and Art Edumondson on sax. Producer Luther Dickinson recorded the album at Royal Studios and Zebra Ranch.
Nameth teamed up with Memphis filmmaker Edward Valibus for a series of videos leading up to this week's album release. The first, filmed at Tad Perison's famous indoor trailer park, is a performance video for the album's title track, "Feelin' Freaky".
The second is an appropriately moody clip for "Rainy Day".