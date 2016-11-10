Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Memphisness / Sex

Butt Plug the New Tumbleweave?

This Pink Beauty Spotted in Cooper Young Neighborhood

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge img_1793.jpg
Tumbleweaves are so 2015. The future belongs to sex toys. This adorable pink butt plug was spotted in the Cooper Young neighborhood, standing bolt upright in the middle of the street.

This raises a lot of questions. Questions like, "Did it just fall out"? Were words exchanged? Did somebody say, "It's not you, it's me"?
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-10_at_1.40.07_pm.png

Anyway, if you or somebody you love lost a butt plug while visiting the Cooper Young neighborhood, don't call me. I didn't touch that thing. 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-10_at_1.40.23_pm.png
