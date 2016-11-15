"KKK More American than Obama" — Deputy Director of Finance for Shelby County Corrections.

click to enlarge

Phones are buzzing in the halls of Shelby Co. government this morning because of a Facebook post shared by David Barber, Deputy Director of Finance for the Shelby County Department of Corrections. According to the accompanying status, the KKK is more American than two-term US president Barack Obama. Get ready, this story's just starting to crank up, and will probably be everywhere, shortly.Here's the offending post from Nov. 7.Also, this.And, in case you're wondering who the guy is, it's all in his profile.