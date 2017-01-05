Col. Tom's Office: Piece of Elvis History to Become Car Wash

click to enlarge
Will nobody step up to save this admittedly unattractive house on Gallatin Rd. in Nashville where Tom Parker, a Dutch-born carnival barker turned music promoter, once marketed Elvis Presley, while helping himself to upwards of 50% of the artist's earnings? Anybody? Somebody?
No?
Okay. Elvis wouldn't want folks driving around in dirty cars anyway.
From Nashville Public Radio:
"According to the terms of the sale, [the previous owner] gets dibs on everything inside. He may save some items and then sell the antique light fixtures and cabinets, and the wood paneling and complete wet bar from the vintage basement."
-
Would look good in bronze... in front of a car wash.