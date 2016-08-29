Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, August 29, 2016

Another Best Memphis Burger Fest in the Books

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge img_1108_2_.jpg


The 5th Annual Best Memphis Burger Fest took place on Sunday, Aug 28. Over 40 teams competed in Bloody Marys and various burger categories, and also provided samples to the general public. The event was a fundraiser for Memphis Paws, a local non-profit dedicated to generating support for animal care and rescue organizations around Memphis. In addition to cooking burgers, the event also included a Kids Zone, a pickle eating contest, a slider eating contest, live music, food trucks, and a corn hole tournament.

The winners were:

BLOODY MARY
1 - SMOKEMASTERS
2 - GAME OF BONES
3 - COWBOYARDEE

VEGGIE BURGER
1 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE
2 - SUNS OUT BUNS OUT
3 - GAME OF BONES

SPECIALTY BURGER
1 - COWBOYARDEE
2 - PAT HARRISON'S HAMBURGER KING
3 - PIRATES OF THE GRILLIBBEAN

BEST MEMPHIS BURGER - CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
1 – LBOE (Last Burger on Earth)
2 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE
3 - SLIDER INN

GRAND CHAMPION – LBOE

Slideshow
Best Memphis Burger Fest 2016
Best Memphis Burger Fest 2016

Best Memphis Burger Fest 2016

Frank Chin on the scene at the Burger Fest. 

By Frank Chin

Click to View 48 slides


