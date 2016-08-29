Another Best Memphis Burger Fest in the Books

click to enlarge
The 5th Annual Best Memphis Burger Fest took place on Sunday, Aug 28. Over 40 teams competed in Bloody Marys and various burger categories, and also provided samples to the general public. The event was a fundraiser for Memphis Paws, a local non-profit dedicated to generating support for animal care and rescue organizations around Memphis. In addition to cooking burgers, the event also included a Kids Zone, a pickle eating contest, a slider eating contest, live music, food trucks, and a corn hole tournament.
The winners were:
BLOODY MARY
1 - SMOKEMASTERS
2 - GAME OF BONES
3 - COWBOYARDEE
VEGGIE BURGER
1 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE
2 - SUNS OUT BUNS OUT
3 - GAME OF BONES
SPECIALTY BURGER
1 - COWBOYARDEE
2 - PAT HARRISON'S HAMBURGER KING
3 - PIRATES OF THE GRILLIBBEAN
BEST MEMPHIS BURGER - CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
1 – LBOE (Last Burger on Earth)
2 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE
3 - SLIDER INN
GRAND CHAMPION – LBOE