Another Best Memphis Burger Fest in the Books

The 5th Annual Best Memphis Burger Fest took place on Sunday, Aug 28. Over 40 teams competed in Bloody Marys and various burger categories, and also provided samples to the general public. The event was a fundraiser for Memphis Paws, a local non-profit dedicated to generating support for animal care and rescue organizations around Memphis. In addition to cooking burgers, the event also included a Kids Zone, a pickle eating contest, a slider eating contest, live music, food trucks, and a corn hole tournament.The winners were:BLOODY MARY1 - SMOKEMASTERS2 - GAME OF BONES3 - COWBOYARDEEVEGGIE BURGER1 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE2 - SUNS OUT BUNS OUT3 - GAME OF BONESSPECIALTY BURGER1 - COWBOYARDEE2 - PAT HARRISON'S HAMBURGER KING3 - PIRATES OF THE GRILLIBBEANBEST MEMPHIS BURGER - CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER1 – LBOE (Last Burger on Earth)2 - MEAT IN THE MIDDLE3 - SLIDER INNGRAND CHAMPION – LBOE