Friday, September 2, 2016

A Peek at Zaka Bowl's Menu

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 11:01 AM

"Almost there," says Ed Cabigao of the opening Zaka Bowl, a create-your-own veggie bowl restaurant in East Memphis.

Cabigao, who owns South of Beale with his wife Brittany, says they are putting the finishing touches on now — painting, testing menu items, training the staff. If permit process goes well, Zaka Bowl could be open as early as September 16th. 

Of Zaka Bowl, Cabigao says, "Our mission here is to show that compassionate choices can lead to a cleaner, happier, healthier you and planet!"

Here's a peek at Zaka Bowl's menu:  

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-02_at_10.48.36_am.png

Zaka_To_Go_Menu.pdf
Zaka Bowl is located at 575 Erin Drive. 

