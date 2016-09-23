Huey's Downtown to Mark 20 Years, etc.

click to enlarge
Huey's
downtown is celebrating with a day-long party on October 16th. The event will include live music, drink specials, signature T-shirts, and more.
Proceeds from the party will go to the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry.
• Sprock n' Roll Party Bikes
has added three new tours: Progressive Dinner Tours, Brunch Tours, and the Artsy Fartsy Tour.
Among the restaurants participating in the Progressive Dinner Tour are the Rendezvous, Spindini, and Aldo's. For the Brunch Tour, there's Blind Bear, Local on Main, and Tin Roof downtown; in Midtown, it's Slider Inn, Strano, and Local on the Square.
The Artsy Fartsy Tour includes a stop for crafts at the Vergos' Art Project in Overton Square.
• Collierville Brewfest
is happening Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 and there's beer, food, live music, games, and more.
Proceeds go to Le Bonheur Chidlren's Hospital.
Some 18 breweries from around the region are participating. There will be about 50 beers to sample. Among those are locals Wiseacre, Memphis Made, High Cotton, and Boscos. Regional breweries include Diamond Bear, Jackalope, Tennessee Brew, Tin Roof, and Fat Bottom. Bernoulli Brew Works, Memphis Filling Station, and Bluff City Brewers are offering a taste of their own brews as well.
AND, there will be giant game of Beer Pong.