Alchemy Owner Takes Over Sports Junction

click to enlarge
According to Tony Westmoreland, it was a deal too good to pass up.
Westmoreland, who owns Alchemy
with other partners, has taken over ownership of Sports Junction
— starting tomorrow. A new name, he says, will be announced in 45 to 60 days.
According to Westmoreland, he worked with the Sports Junction owner as a consultant about a year ago. He had recently checked in with the owner who told he was increasingly busy with other projects and one thing led to another.
The hookahs and cigars will be going, Westmoreland says. There will be a new emphasis on draft beer, and the menu will be brought up a notch. He plans to add a patio to the front sometime in the spring.
With the zoo and Levitt Shell across the street in mind, they'll be going for a more family vibe. And, they plan to pay respect to the old Hi-Tone by having music and comedy shows.
Those 30 TVs and five projection screens? "They're there," says Westmoreland. "We're going to use them."