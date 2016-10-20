Thursday, October 20, 2016
Crosstown Arts to Open Cafe
By Susan Ellis
on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 10:17 AM
Crosstown Arts
has announced that it will be opening a cafe in the Crosstown Concourse. It will primarily serve Crosstown Arts staff and artists participating in the organization's residency program but will be open to the public.
While the plans are subject to change as the project develops, the idea now is that the cafe will serve "plant-based" meals, though there will be some meat options.
From the press release:
Crosstown Arts will operate a plant-based cafe featuring innovative, health-conscious, and affordable meals inside its contemporary arts center inside Crosstown Concourse. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2017, the cafe will prepare meals for both Crosstown Arts’ multidisciplinary artist residency program and the general public.
Rather than feature a fixed menu, the cafe’s chef will offer a flexible, simple menu for each meal of the day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), depending on what is in season and available from local growers. Menus will be posted weekly each Sunday.
The cafe will provide daily meals to Crosstown Arts’ resident artists, who will dine, family-style, at a communal table inside the cafe, but the general public are also invited to dine in. The cafe will be open Monday through Friday and for brunch on Saturday. It will be closed on Saturday evenings and all day on Sunday.
By my count, this is the sixth food or drink venue scheduled to open in the Crosstown Concourse.
I Love Juice Bar announced last week that it would be opening its second location at Crosstown. The others are the Ktichen-related Next Door, the vegetarian restaurant Mama Gaia, French Truck coffee, and Crosstown Brewing Co.
