Fresh Bagels in Midtown from Dave's Bagels

Last October, David Scott moved from Portland to Memphis, settling in in Midtown. Shortly after he arrived, he went out for breakfast and couldn't help but notice the dearth of good, fresh bagels in the area.
Scott, as it turns out, was uncommonly suited to address this issue.
Dave's Bagels
are currently being sold at Curb Market. Among the flavors are plain, roasted garlic shallot, cinnamon raisin, chocolate chip, and the pizza-stuffed bagel served with marinara sauce. Prices range from $2.25 to $4.50 for a stuffed bagel. Scott's also working on bagel sandwiches (he's thinking German with brauts, Mexican with chihuahua cheese, Italian pinwheels, etc.)
Scott originally got into cooking and baking while he was traveling around the country. ("Flour's cheap," he says.) Later, he pursued a bagel business while in Las Vegas and then in Portland.
After his move to Memphis, he says he "hit the ground running." He's currently baking out the commercial kitchen at Curb Market. Bagels can also be purchased directly through Scott at davesbagels901@gmail.com
Scott is traditional in his approach to bagels — long fermentation, boiling. The goal is a chewy center with a crisp crust. For the flavored bagels, he uses a plain dough and adds a glaze or rolls in ingredients.
Scott is currently building up his business, hoping to get his bagels into restaurants. Ultimately, his plan is to open his own shop.