Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 3:32 PM

Cafe Brooks by Paradox, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, opened today.

The cafe is in the space that was once the gift shop. The old Brushmark is now a gallery.

Brooks partnered with Paradox Catering for the venture. Paradox includes chefs Jimmy Gentry and Jessica Lambert.

The menu is aimed for at the patron looking for a quick bite in order to get back to absorbing all the Brooks' art. There is a selection of salads and sandwiches, plus pastries and coffees. Prices top out at $12.  
click to enlarge menu1.jpeg
click to enlarge menu2.jpeg
• The first local PizzaRev is set to open next Thursday, January 26th.

The restaurant, at 6450 Poplar near International Paper, is an artisan build-your-own pizza place.

And and and ... according to a press release from PizzaRev, it will be the first place in the city with a iPourIt system, which is self-serve beer (!).

The demo the system, PizzaRev is hosting an event on Saturday, January 28th, 5 to 10 p.m. Guests (21 and older) will receive a free pizza with the purchase of a 16-ounce beer.

click to enlarge growlers.jpg

• The owners of Sports Junction have finally unveiled its new name: Growlers.

• A permit has been pulled for Philippine Restaurant on Germantown Parkway.

