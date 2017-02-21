Beer Bracket Challenge Launches Wednesday

click to enlarge

Can you get a little weird about your local craft beer? Do you find yourself in full-on preacher mode when discussing the best seasonals or high gravities? Well, friends, do we have the bracket for you!The Memphis Flyer and Aldo's Pizza Pies have teamed up to present the Beer Bracket Challenge, which launches at memphisflyer.com on Wednesday, February 22nd.Sixteen local beers, divided into light, dark, IPA, and seasonal categories, vie against each other in a seeded bracket. All of the beers, from Wiseacre, Ghost River, Memphis Made, and High Cotton, are widely available at bars and restaurants and grocery stores. Seeding selection was done at random.There will be an elite eight, final four, etc., with the winner getting "bragging rights" and what Toby Sells, news editor for the Flyer and the man leading the charge on the bracket, calls a "personal treasure": a small bottle of beer-flavored Jelly Bellys that expired in July 2016.Winner will be revealed in the Flyer's special beeriffic issue on March 9th.As sponsor, Aldo's will have flights of all available beers for $7 during the bracket."I like beer," says Sells. "Hopefully, this is a fun, engaging, interactive way for our readers to show how much they like beer too."