All-day Breakfast Bar, More, Planned for S. Main

Marcus Dorris has big plans for a suite of storefronts along S. Main.
Dorris owned Evergreen Grill on Overton Park, which was famous for his lobster burger. Three months ago, he opened Cajun Grill
in the former spot of DejaVu (and most recently Pink Diva Cupcakery and Cuisine) downtown on Florida.
click to enlarge
Dorris plans to resurrect Evergreen Grill at 302 S. Main in the old Ray'z Dr. BBQ space. He's also planning an all-day breakfast/juice and coffee bar at 300 S. Main and a serve-yourself wine loft at 304 S. Main.
The breakfast bar will be called Early Mornings and will feature an extensive selection of mimosas (including grapefruit). There will be pancakes and crab omelets and crab benedict and lobster croissants. There will also be a healthy component will the juices, so, Dorris says, if your friend wants pancakes, you can stick to your diet with a juice. "I want to give everybody something."
The wine loft will be called Shaken & Corked and will be like Greencork, Dorris says. Guests will serve themselves from a selection of 15 wines from a system set in the wall. He says there will be a light menu with a number of bruschetta and sandwiches.
As for the new Evergreen Grill, Dorris says the lobster burger will be back and he's planning on offering his inventive takes on cheesecake, including red velvet, blueberry muffin, and banana pudding.
At Cajun Grill, they're serving up seafood po'boys with alligator, lobster, shrimp, and oysters on 12-inch "legit" bread. There's house-made remoulade, pasta with Cajun cream sauce, crab cakes, a porkchop sandwich, smothered fried chicken, bread pudding and more. And, says, Dorris, "the best seafood gumbo in the city."
Dorris says he's been a longtime friend of Gary Williams, owner of DejaVu. Williams hooked him up with the building for Cajun Grill, because he wanted to keep the building alive, according to Dorris.
Dorris hopes to have the S. Main restaurants open sometime before May.