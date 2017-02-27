Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 27, 2017

Final Four Emerges in Our Beer Bracket Challenge

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge beerbracket_final_four.jpg

We have our Final Four.

Ghost River and Wiseacre have two beers apiece in our remaining matchups. Those beers — and those breweries — go head to head as we enter the final days of voting in our 2017 Beer Bracket Challenge.

Emerging in our Final Four is an achievement in its own. Those beers won their categories. In our bracket, those categories were light beer, dark beer, IPA, and seasonal.

• Ghost River’s Golden Ale is the best light beer from our Big Four breweries, according to our readers.

• Wiseacre’s Gotta Get Up To Get Down is the best dark beer.

• Wiseacre’s Ananda is the city’s best IPA.

• Ghost River’s Grindhouse Cream Ale won our seasonal category.

Monday’s voting pits Golden Ale against Gott Get Up To Get Down. The winner there moves on to our final matchup and will be a contender for the “Best Beer In Memphis.”

Tuesday’s votes for either Ananda or Grindhouse will decide the other finalist.

Those two beers will square off in our final day of voting Wednesday. We’ll announce the winner of our challenge Thursday.

We’ll wrap up our bracket challenge results and some fun beer news and stories in our March 9 issue.

If you don’t know by now, you should TOTALLY go vote!


Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation