Final Four Emerges in Our Beer Bracket Challenge

We have our Final Four.
Ghost River and Wiseacre have two beers apiece in our remaining matchups. Those beers — and those breweries — go head to head as we enter the final days of voting in our 2017 Beer Bracket Challenge
.
Emerging in our Final Four is an achievement in its own. Those beers won their categories. In our bracket, those categories were light beer, dark beer, IPA, and seasonal.
• Ghost River’s Golden Ale is the best light beer from our Big Four breweries, according to our readers.
• Wiseacre’s Gotta Get Up To Get Down is the best dark beer.
• Wiseacre’s Ananda is the city’s best IPA.
• Ghost River’s Grindhouse Cream Ale won our seasonal category.
Monday’s voting pits Golden Ale against Gott Get Up To Get Down. The winner there moves on to our final matchup and will be a contender for the “Best Beer In Memphis.”
Tuesday’s votes for either Ananda or Grindhouse will decide the other finalist.
Those two beers will square off in our final day of voting Wednesday. We’ll announce the winner of our challenge Thursday.
We’ll wrap up our bracket challenge results and some fun beer news and stories in our March 9 issue.
If you don’t know by now, you should TOTALLY go vote!