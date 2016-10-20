C-SPAN's Coming!

-
The C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus — On its Way!
All right, you political junkies, you folks who forever have been the soul and support of the indefatigably televised live and uncensored political coverage that only C-SPAN can provide: it’s time for an early Christmas.
C-SPAN itself is on the way! The long-standing TV service which prides itself on airing un-refereed and unedited public events in their entirety will bring its Campaign 2016 bus to Memphis and Northeast Arkansas next week.
Let’s let the C-SPAN folks themselves tell it:
<blockquote>WASHINGTON (October 20, 2016) – C-SPAN’s award-winning, 45-foot customized Bus will visit Christian Brothers University and Arkansas State University-Memphis on October 28th. The C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus visits schools, universities, and political events across the country to engage students, educators, civic leaders, and the community through on-board multimedia technology that showcases C-SPAN's programming and resources dedicated to showing the American political process.
Through interactive exhibits, visitors will learn about the public affairs network’s in-depth coverage of the U.S. Congress, White House, federal courts, and its signature political program, "Road to the White House," which provides access to all of the Campaign 2016 presidential candidates and their events from the campaign trail, all without editing, commentary, or analysis. C-SPAN representatives will also gather visitor responses on this year's election to share via social media as part of its C-SPAN "Voices from the Road." (#cspanvoices)
"In this unprecedented election season, C-SPAN's 'Road to the White House' gives you a front row seat, unlike any other, to Campaign 2016," said Steve Scully, C-SPAN's senior executive producer and political editor. "C-SPAN's footage takes you from the campaign announcements, to the town hall meetings and rallies, as well as the policy speeches, party conventions, and now the upcoming presidential debates — giving viewers the absolute best coverage on what the candidates are saying and how this historic race is unfolding along the campaign trail."
Civics and government educators will also learn about C-SPAN’s free comprehensive online educational resources including C-SPAN.org, C-SPAN Classroom, and C-SPAN’s nationwide documentary contest, StudentCam, open to students in grades 6-12.
StudentCam encourages middle and high school students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and nation. This year, students are being asked to create a 5-7 minute documentary on this year's theme, "Your Message to Washington: What is the most urgent issue for the new President and Congress to address in 2017?"
EVENTS
(press invited):
Friday 10/28 9:00AM-10:30AM
Christian Brothers University- 650 E Pkwy S, Memphis, TN 38104
Bus will park in In front of Canale Arena
Friday 10/28 11:00AM-12:30PM
Arkansas State University- Mid South
2000 West Broadway Avenue, West Memphis, AR 72301
Visitors to the Campaign 2016 Bus will experience the following through engagement with
C-SPAN representatives and on-board interactive technology:
• Campaign 2016 App populated with candidate video from the campaign trail
• In-depth public affairs programming and educational resources
• Touch-screen quizzes on C-SPAN and the three branches of government
• Mobile devices demonstrating C-SPAN resources on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and mobile apps
• HD cameras and production equipment capable of producing public affairs programming aboard the Bus
C-SPAN.org is a searchable, video-rich site that has every C-SPAN program aired since 1987. The public can access this extensive online collection — over 220,000 hours of public affairs programming — for free, and share user-generated video clips by email and social media.
In Memphis, C-SPAN programming is provided by Comcast Cable on channel 6/1125 as a commercial-free public service, with C-SPAN2 on channel 84/104, and C-SPAN3 on channel 217. All funding for C-SPAN operations, including Bus visits, is provided by local TV providers.
“Comcast is proud to partner with C-SPAN to bring the C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus to Memphis,” said Evangeline Parker-Guest, External Affairs Manager. “We are dedicated to sharing educational opportunities with our community and value the programming and resources that C-SPAN offers.”
About C-SPAN
Created by the cable TV industry and now in nearly 100 million TV households, C-SPAN programs three public affairs television networks in both SD and HD; C- SPAN Radio, heard in Washington DC at 90.1 FM and available as an App (Android, iPhone, Blackberry); and a video- rich website offering live coverage of government events and access to the vast archive of C-SPAN programming. Visit http://www.c-span.org/. Visithttp://www.c-span.org for coverage and schedules; like us on Facebook/cspan and follow @cspan on Twitter.</blockquote>