Bill Freeman, Likely Democratic Candidate for Governor, Headed Our Way

click to enlarge Bill Freeman

For the first time since the Democratic gubernatorial field melted down in 2010 to a single serious candidate, Mike McWherter of Dresden, the state’s Democrats seem able and determined to up the ante and make a valid run for Governor in 2018 against the now dominant Tennessee Republican Party.As thehas reported, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has been making the rounds statewide as a prelude to a likely run for Governor two years from now.And thehas learned that Bill Freeman, well-known Nashville businessman and prominent donor and activist in Democratic circles, is seriously intending a gubernatorial race as well.Freeman, currently serving as co-chair of Hillary of Tennessee and a member of Democratic presidential candidate Clinton’s national finance committee, will be the “special guest” and principal speaker at what is being billed as a “Reception for Sen. Lee Harris & Rally for Our West Tennessee Candidates,” to be held in Memphis at the home of Democrat Linda Sowell on November 3.The affair, which is co-sponsored by a number of prominent local Democrats, will double as a Clinton for President rally. And Freeman’s role in it is related as well to his quest to develop a local base for a proposed gubernatorial run.Freeman was previously a candidate in Nashville’s 2015 mayoral race. He outspent all other candidates and barely missed making the runoff in a contest ultimately won by current Mayor Megan Barry.