Monday, October 3, 2016

Stay Calm and Prepare for the Queens

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge Miss Gay America 2016, Asia T. O'Hara, will be on hand to crown the new winner for 2017. - KRISTOFER REYNOLDS
  • Kristofer Reynolds
  • Miss Gay America 2016, Asia T. O'Hara, will be on hand to crown the new winner for 2017.

When you think about the queer-centric areas of Memphis, the area around the airport may not be the first part of town that jumps to your mind. But, this week an otherwise bleak intersection will be infused with ample doses of glitter and choreography as the 44th annual Miss Gay America Pageant comes to the Holiday Inn on Democrat Road and Airways Boulevard.


Forty of America's best queens will descend upon the hotel's conference center for five nights
starting October 5 for the chance to win the most prestigious crown in all the land for female impersonators in the longest running female impersonator competition (sorry, RuPaul).


The new MGA will be crowned on October 9, after five days of pageant classics including Evening
Gown, On-Stage Interview, and Talent. Tickets to the crowning event are $45 and can be purchased here.





