Young Dolph at the New Daisy

Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 2:11 PM
Tomorrow night Young Dolph will perform at the New Daisy Theater as part of his "Royalty Tour." Young Dolph- Real name Adolph Thornton Jr.- released his debut album King of Memphis this February, and the rapper has been making waves since then, most notably appearing on the O.T. Genasis track "Cut it."
Check out the video for "Cut It" below and get to the New Daisy by 8 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets are $20-$30 dollars and advance tickets are available.