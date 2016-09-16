Weekend Roundup 80: Leon Bridges, R. Kelly, Guitar Wolf
Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 1:36 PM
Leon Bridges plays Minglewood Hall tonight.
Welcome to another edition of my Weekend Round. It's still hot as hell outside, but don't let that scare you away from The Levitt Shell or Cooper Young Fest this weekend. There's plenty of indoor musical entertainment to be found as well at places like the FedEx Forum and Minglewood Hall. Let's roll.
Friday, September 16th. Leon Bridges, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $32.50
New Breed Brass Band, 7p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Aquarian Blood, Empty Markets, 9 p.m.a the Hi-Tone
DJ Dropout Boogie, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Saturday, September 17th. Cooper Young Fest Music, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mulan Stage, Young Avenue Deli Stage, and the Memphis Grizzlies / Goner Records stage, free.
Concerts 4 Social Change: Leon Timbo & Chantae Cann w/ Adajyo, Brennan Villines & Big Baby, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $25.
George Coleman, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
R. Kelly, 8 p.m. at the Fedex Forum, prices vary.
Guitar Wolf, Hans Condor, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $12
Styles & Complete, 10 p.m. at the New Daisy, $15.
Sunday, September 18th.
Henry Gross, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Mary Gauthier, 9 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.
Die Young, Sentenced To Burn, Jesus Piece, Reserving Dirtnaps , 9 pm. at the Hi-Tone, $10.