Weekend Roundup 82: LANY, Blitzen Trapper, Lindsey Stirling

Good morning and welcome to the 82nd edition of my Weekend Roundup. From the Moon River Music Fest happening at the Levitt Shell to the Jesse Winchester tribute happening at Otherlands, there is a little something for everyone this weekend. Lets get it on.Moon River Music Festival, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell, prices vary.Lany, 8 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $17.00.Crafter, Hyperion, Negro Terror, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.Ghost Town Blues Band, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.WEVL 40 Fest, 12 p.m. at Loflin Yard, prices vary.KIXFEST 2016, 12 p.m. at Snowden Grove, Prices Vary.Zigadoo Money Clips and Devil Train, 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Blitzen Trapper - Songbook: A Night Of Stories & Songs, with Kacy & Clayton, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.Lindsey Sterling, 8 p.m. at the Orpheum, Prices Vary.Heels, Death Cums, Sold Under Sin, Midtown Scum, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.Rachel Wise CD Release Party, 4 p.m. at Lafayette's.Sax on Sunday: Straight-Ahead and Mainstream Jazz, 6:30 p.m.at Neils Music Room.Jesse Winchester Tribute, 8 p.m. at Otherlands Coffee House, $7.Lost Empires, Altruria, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.