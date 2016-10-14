Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, October 14, 2016

Weekend Roundup 83: The Psychedelic Furs, Mavis Staples, King Cotton Blues Festival

click to enlarge Mavis Staples plays the Levitt Shell this Saturday evening.
Welcome to the 83 Edition of my Weekend Roundup. From the Levitt Shell to the Lamplighter, here is everywhere you need to be this weekend.

Friday, October 14th
Aofie O’Donovan and Willie Watson, 6 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $20-$22.

Won’t Look Back Booking’s 5 Year Anniversary, 6:30 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Jam Messengers and Chicken Snake, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s, $5.
CATL, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Couteux Latex, Synth Mode, 10 p.m. at the Lampligher, $5.

Saturday, October 15th
Dan Montgomery, The Klitz, Dixy Blood, 4 p.m. at Murphy’s, $5.
The Psychedelic Furs, 6:30 p.m. at the New Daisy, $20-$25.
Ben Rector, Jacob Whitesides, 7 p.m. at Minglewod Hall, $29.00

Mavis Staples, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell, ticketed event.
The Woodland Witch, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $15-$20.

Country Throwdown, 6:30 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.


Sunday, October 16th
Pro Teens, Neev, Raquets, Wingsmith, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Marc Cohn, 8 p.m. at the Buckman Arts Center, prices vary.
King Cotton Beans and Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. at the Landers Center, $10.

