Last Night at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg and William Bell cutting up at the Cannon Center.

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

All inductees were honored with a short film montage before their songs were covered by a mix of A-list musicians and some of the best local talent Memphis has to offer.

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

Sam "The Sham" Samudio accepting his induction into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks covering the Sam the Sham classic "Wooly Bully."

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

The Sheiks covering Sam The Sham's "Little Red Riding Hood."

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

John Lee Hooker, Jr. paying homage to the blues classic "boom boom boom boom."

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

John Lee Hooker, Jr. and the North Mississippi Allstars.

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

William Bell with surprise guest Snoop Dogg performing "I Forgot to be your Lover."

click to enlarge Cole Wheeler

Snoop Dogg with some impressive dance moves while performing with William Bell.

Last night six inductees entered the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Local Photographer Cole Wheeler was at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts to capture some of the action as Marguerite Piazza, John Lee Hooker, William Bell, Charles Lloyd, the Hi Rhythm Section, and Sam "The Sham" Samudio were all inducted.Overall the ceremony had a much different feel that last year's event which included guest appearances by Keith Richards and Jimmy Fallon. While this year boasted big names like Snoop Dogg and Cat Power, the local talent of The Sheiks, the North Mississippi Allstars, and the Hi Rhythm Section stole the show.Perhaps the most captivating performance of the whole night should go to Chelsea Miller of Opera Memphis, who nearly brought the house down when she paid tribute to Marguerite Piazza. Check out some balcony shots from Cole Wheeler below. We're anxiously anticipating next years nominess, perhaps the Oblivians will make the cut?