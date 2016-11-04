Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 4, 2016

Last Night at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg and William Bell cutting up at the Cannon Center.
Last night six inductees entered the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Local Photographer Cole Wheeler was at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts  to capture some of the action as Marguerite Piazza, John Lee Hooker, William Bell, Charles Lloyd, the Hi Rhythm Section, and Sam "The Sham" Samudio were all inducted.

Overall the ceremony had a much different feel that last year's event which included guest appearances by Keith Richards and Jimmy Fallon. While this year boasted big names like Snoop Dogg and Cat Power, the local talent of The Sheiks, the North Mississippi Allstars, and the Hi Rhythm Section stole the show.

Perhaps the most captivating performance of the whole night should go to Chelsea Miller of Opera Memphis, who nearly brought the house down when she paid tribute to Marguerite Piazza. Check out some balcony shots from Cole Wheeler below. We're anxiously anticipating next years nominess, perhaps the Oblivians will make the cut?
click to enlarge All inductees were honored with a short film montage before their songs were covered by a mix of A-list musicians and some of the best local talent Memphis has to offer. - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • All inductees were honored with a short film montage before their songs were covered by a mix of A-list musicians and some of the best local talent Memphis has to offer.
click to enlarge Sam "The Sham" Samudio accepting his induction into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • Sam "The Sham" Samudio accepting his induction into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.
click to enlarge Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks covering the Sam the Sham classic "Wooly Bully." - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks covering the Sam the Sham classic "Wooly Bully."
click to enlarge The Sheiks covering Sam The Sham's "Little Red Riding Hood." - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • The Sheiks covering Sam The Sham's "Little Red Riding Hood."
click to enlarge John Lee Hooker, Jr. paying homage to the blues classic "boom boom boom boom." - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • John Lee Hooker, Jr. paying homage to the blues classic "boom boom boom boom."
click to enlarge John Lee Hooker, Jr. and the North Mississippi Allstars. - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • John Lee Hooker, Jr. and the North Mississippi Allstars.
click to enlarge William Bell with surprise guest Snoop Dogg performing "I Forgot to be your Lover." - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • William Bell with surprise guest Snoop Dogg performing "I Forgot to be your Lover."
click to enlarge Snoop Dogg with some impressive dance moves while performing with William Bell. - COLE WHEELER
  • Cole Wheeler
  • Snoop Dogg with some impressive dance moves while performing with William Bell.

