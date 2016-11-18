Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 18, 2016

Weekend Roundup 88: George Winston, Broncho, Maxwell

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:10 PM

Lil Durk plays the New Daisy this Sunday.
  • Lil Durk plays the New Daisy this Sunday.
Good afternoon and wlecome to the 88th edition of my Weekend Roundup. Saturday is the real winner this weekend, with plenty of shows worth checking out from many different types of artists.

Sunday also sees Maxwell and Mary J Blige coming to the FedEx Forum, which is no doubt going to be a great show. From garage rock to modern R&B, here is everywhere you need to be this weekend.

Friday, November 18th.
An Evening with George Winston, 8 p.m. at the Germantown Performing Arts Centre, prices vary.
Jack Oblivian and The Sheiks, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Memphis Funk-N-Horns, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Saturday, November 19th.
Least of These, Bradley Hathaway, You the Few, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $7.

Broncho, China Gate, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Ransom, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.

Sharp Balloons, Devinn's Birthday Party, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Graham Winchester, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Daisyland featuring Grand Theft, 10:30 p.m. at the New Daisy, $10-$20.


Sunday, November 20th.
Maxwell and Mary J. Blige, 7 p.m. at the FedEx Forum, prices vary.
Lil Durk, 8 p.m. at the New Daisy, $15.
Marcella and her Lovers, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

