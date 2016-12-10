Weekend Roundup 90: Mark Edgar Stuart, Faux Killas, Kirk Whalum

click to enlarge Mark Edgar Stuart plays Otherlands tonight.

Good morning and welcome to the 90th edition of my Weekend Roundup. This weekend there are plenty of day time concerts going on, including Grilled Cheese Fest 2 on Sunday and the Sounds of the Season Concert happening later this afternoon at the University of Memphis.From folk rock to gospel, here are the best concerts happening in Memphis this weekend.Sounds of the Season Concert, 1:30 p.m at the University of Memphis, Harris Concert Hall, $10.wARM, Sleepwlkrs, What We Do In Secret, Thief's Hand, 7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, 7 p.m.Emile Pandolfi with Dana Russell, 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, prices vary.Mark Edgar Stuart, Jed Zimmerman, Kelley Mickwee, 8 p.m. at Otherlands, $7.Wirms, Faux Killas, The Phlegm 10 p.m. at The Lamplighter, $5.Bear Grillz, 10:30 p.m. at the New Daisy, $10.Grilled Cheese Fest 2 featuring The Cassette Set, Faux Killas, The Sheiks, 12 p.m. at the HI-Tone, $5.A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas with Kirk Whalum, 7 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, $35.Jimmy Davis, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.MD's at Bar DKDC, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.