Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 10, 2016

Weekend Roundup 90: Mark Edgar Stuart, Faux Killas, Kirk Whalum

Posted By on Sat, Dec 10, 2016 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Mark Edgar Stuart plays Otherlands tonight.
  • Mark Edgar Stuart plays Otherlands tonight.
Good morning and welcome to the 90th edition of my Weekend Roundup. This weekend there are plenty of day time concerts going on, including Grilled Cheese Fest 2 on Sunday and the Sounds of the Season Concert happening later this afternoon at the University of Memphis.

From folk rock to gospel, here are the best concerts happening in Memphis this weekend.

Saturday, December 10th
Sounds of the Season Concert, 1:30 p.m at the University of Memphis, Harris Concert Hall, $10.

wARM, Sleepwlkrs, What We Do In Secret, Thief's Hand, 7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, 7 p.m.

Emile Pandolfi with Dana Russell, 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, prices vary.

Mark Edgar Stuart, Jed Zimmerman, Kelley Mickwee, 8 p.m. at Otherlands, $7.
Wirms, Faux Killas, The Phlegm 10 p.m. at The Lamplighter, $5.

Bear Grillz, 10:30 p.m. at the New Daisy, $10.
Sunday, December 11th.
Grilled Cheese Fest 2 featuring The Cassette Set, Faux Killas, The Sheiks, 12 p.m. at the HI-Tone, $5.
A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas with Kirk Whalum, 7 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, $35.
Jimmy Davis, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

MD's at Bar DKDC, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Emile Pandolfi with Dana Russell @ Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

    • Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Sounds of the Season Concert @ University of Memphis, Harris Concert Hall

    • Sat., Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

  • Mark Edgar Stuart, Jed Zimmerman, Kelley Mickwee @ Otherlands Coffee Bar

    • Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Bear Grillz @ New Daisy Theatre

    • Sat., Dec. 10, 10 p.m. $10 - $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas with Kirk Whalum @ Clayborn Temple

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $35
    • Buy Tickets

  • Grilled Cheese Fest 2 @ Hi-Tone

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 12-6 p.m.

  • Jimmy Davis @ Lafayette's Music Room

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation