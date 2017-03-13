Conor Oberst's Return to Memphis

click to enlarge

Conor Oberst first met The Felice Brothers 10 years ago at the Gibson Guitar Factory. It was the last time he played Memphis, and the first time they opened for him.Last Saturday, Oberst returned, playing songs from 2016's, debuting tracks from this year's forthcoming, and digging into a number of well-knowns from Bright Eyes' discography.The Felice Brothers joined him once again, opening the show (note: They were the first band to ever play Minglewood Hall), and serving as his backing band.Overheard behind me:"He's getting old, man.""Everyone is getting old, man.""You're right, that was a f****d up thing to say. I'm getting old, man."Peep Sam Leathers' slideshow below.