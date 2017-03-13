Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 13, 2017

Conor Oberst's Return to Memphis

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge co1.jpg


Conor Oberst first met The Felice Brothers 10 years ago at the Gibson Guitar Factory. It was the last time he played Memphis, and the first time they opened for him.

Last Saturday, Oberst returned, playing songs from 2016's Ruminations, debuting tracks from this year's forthcoming Salutations, and digging into a number of well-knowns from Bright Eyes' discography.

The Felice Brothers joined him once again, opening the show (note: They were the first band to ever play Minglewood Hall), and serving as his backing band.

Overheard behind me:

"He's getting old, man."

"Everyone is getting old, man."

"You're right, that was a f****d up thing to say. I'm getting old, man."

Peep Sam Leathers' slideshow below.

Conor Oberst performed at Minglewood Hall  on Saturday.

By Joshua Cannon

