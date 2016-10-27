Application Shows New Images of Old Dominick

Some new images of the Old Dominick Distillery have emerged in an application asking the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) to approve the design of its signage.D. Canale & Company, a Memphis name brand associated with alcohol for nearly 150 years, announced in 2014 its intention to build a distillery in Downtown Memphis.The 50,000-square-foot facility sits across the street from Gus’s Fried Chicken, close to the corner of Front and Vance. The company’s application to the DMC’s Design Review Board (DRB) says the building will house a spirits production distillery (30,000 square feet), an office, a tasting room (5,000 square feet), a retail store (1,500 square feet), event spaces (10,000 square feet), and a restaurant (5,000 square feet).The company will make whiskeys and vodkas and is named for Domenico Canale, who originated Old Dominick Whiskey in Memphis in 1866. The company mascot — a Dominicker rooster — plays on the founder’s name.“Old Dominick Distillery revives and creates a home for a 150-year-old original Memphis spirits brand,” the application says.The DRB application only covers three signs, two permanent and one temporary. One permanent sign will be mounted to the top of the building and say “Old Dominick Distillery” in bright neon and feature the large rooster. The second, a much smaller sign above the door, will carry the company initials in a monogram style.The temporary sign will be a banner to hang on the building until the permanent signs can be installed.Owners originally planned to open Old Dominick to the public in 2015. The DRB application says the company now plans to begin production and open to guests next year.The DRB will vote on the company’s signs next week.