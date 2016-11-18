MATA Forms Committee to Improve Transit Service

click to enlarge
The Memphis Area Transit Authority will form an advisory committee to provide feedback and improve transit planning, service delivery, and operations.
MATA is looking for eleven candidates to fill out a committee that will meet at least four times a year. Once selected, every member will serve 12 months with the opportunity to reapply for up to five terms. Those interested have until December 2 to submit an application.
"As a volunteer advisory group the committee will be the eyes and ears of the MATA transit system, making recommendations to MATA staff for solutions to problems that are identified and acting as a sounding board for policies and plans," a statement on MATA's website read.
The Transit Advisory Committee will represent Memphians both demographically and geographically, selecting members from various communities. MATA has explicit interest in senior citizens, paratransit and fixed route users, college students and teenagers ages 15-18, people with disabilities, employers, schools and universities, transit advocacy groups, neighborhood and civic associations, those with limited english proficiency and those in immigrant communities.
Interested candidates must review the MTAC by-laws
before applying. Applications may be submitted by mail or in person at any of MATA's three main transit centers. An electronic application
can be submitted by email to MTAC@matatransit.com. Questions can be answered at 901-333-3707.