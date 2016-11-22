Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

TDOT: Westbound I-40 Lanes Open Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge i-240_tn_et_17.jpg
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has sent out an email notifying the public that all lanes of I-40 West that have been under construction will be opened Wednesday morning.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-22_at_1.44.57_pm.png
Email
Share

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation