Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Submit an Event
•
Edit Settings
/
Log Out
Log in
/
Create Account
•
Sign Up for Flyer Email
•
Archives
Memphis Flyer on Twitter
Memphis Flyer on Facebook
Memphis Flyer on Instagram
Memphis Flyer on Pinterest
Memphis Flyer on Google+
Memphis Flyer on You Tube
Memphis Flyer
News
Politics
Opinion
We Recommend
Music
Film
Art
Theater
Food & Drink
Books
Sports
Real Estate
Classifieds
Shop
Flyer Promotions
Browse News
The Fly-By
Cover Story
News
The Flyer News Blog
Flyer Flashback
Memphis Gaydar
Browse Music
Music Features
Record Reviews
Musician's Exchange
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Browse Film
Film Features
Film/TV/Etc. Blog
Film Times
Browse Art
Art Features
Exhibit M
Art Listings
Browse Food & Drink
Hungry Memphis
Food & Drink Features
Restaurant Listings
Food & Wine Events
Browse Politics
Politics Features
Jackson Baker's Politics Blog
Browse Opinion
This Week's Editorial
The Rant
This Week's Viewpoint
Letters to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
The Bruce V Blog
Fly on the Wall Blog
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds Home Page
Automotive
Buy Sell Trade
Musician's Exchange
Rentals
Real Estate for Sale
Jobs
Services
Place an Ad
Browse Real Estate
Browse For Rent
Browse For Sale
Real Estate Classifieds
Browse We Recommend
Event Search
Style Sessions
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Bars & Clubs
Full Event Listings
Browse Theater
Theater Features
Intermission Impossible
Theater Listings
Browse Sports
Sports Features
Beyond the Arc
Memphis Preps
Tiger Blue
From My Seat
Browse Books
Book Features
Blurb
Book Listings
News Blog
Archives
|
RSS
« Cohen: TVA Should Not Tap Aquifer
|
First Community Listening Sessions… »
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
TDOT: Westbound I-40 Lanes Open Wednesday
Posted By
Flyer Staff
on
Tue, Nov 22, 2016
at
1:50 PM
click to enlarge
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has sent out an email notifying the public that all lanes of I-40 West that have been under construction will be opened Wednesday morning.
click to enlarge
Tweet
Email
Share
Sort
Oldest to Newest
Newest to Oldest
Most Liked
Comments (
6
)
Showing
1-
6
of
6
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
6
of
6
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
Cohen: TVA Should Not Tap Aquifer
(News Blog)
by Toby Sells
Nov. 22, 2016, 10:46 AM
17
On the Scene at the Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention
(News Blog)
by Memphis Flyer Staff
Nov. 23, 2016, 2:33 PM
'Unacceptable:'Just City Files $10M Suit Against Jail
(News Blog)
by Toby Sells
Nov. 18, 2016, 11:39 AM
4
On the Scene at the Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention
(News Blog)
by Memphis Flyer Staff
Nov. 23, 2016, 2:33 PM
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 24-30)
(News Blog)
by Susan Ellis
Nov. 23, 2016, 11:56 AM
First Community Listening Sessions With Department of Justice Announced
(News Blog)
by Micaela Watts
Nov. 22, 2016, 3:38 PM
'Not My President:' Anti-Trump Protesters March From Overton Park to Cooper-Young Gazebo
(News Blog)
by Joshua Cannon
Nov. 11, 2016, 8:56 PM
56
Prairie Farms Expansion Stirs Neighborhood Controversy
(News Blog)
by Toby Sells
Oct. 28, 2016, 7:46 PM
39
'We Reject the President-Elect:' University of Memphis Students Rally Against Trump
(News Blog)
by Joshua Cannon
Nov. 16, 2016, 3:18 PM
35
Slideshows
Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 24-30)
Ballet Memphis: Under Construction
Memphis Pets of the Week (Nov. 17-23)
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers also liked…
Million Moms March in Memphis
by Bianca Phillips
May 7, 2015
This Summer in Memphis Music
The artists, the new releases, the venues, the festivals — what the booming Memphis music scene has in store.
by Chris Shaw
Jul 7, 2016
Liquidation Sale at Memphis Bicycle Company
by Bianca Phillips
May 14, 2015
Most Commented On
'Not My President:' Anti-Trump Protesters March From Overton Park to Cooper-Young Gazebo
by Joshua Cannon
Nov 11, 2016
Prairie Farms Expansion Stirs Neighborhood Controversy
by Toby Sells
Oct 28, 2016
More »
Top Commenters
LoveBC
CL Mullins
OakTree
Bric-a-Brac
ArlingtonPop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
download this issue
Read This Week's Digital Edition
Archives
Contact Us
About Us
Ad Info & Rates
SPECIAL ISSUES
20 < 30
click here to see more »
Flyer Box Art Contest
click here to see more »
Best of Memphis 2016
click here to see more »
Hotties 2016
click here to see more »
Home
|
News
|
Politics
|
Opinion
|
We Recommend
|
Music
|
Film
|
Art
|
Theater
|
Food
|
Books
|
Sports
|
Real Estate
|
Classifieds
|
Flyer Shop
|
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
|
Info
|
Local Advertising
|
Submit an Event
|
Contact Us
|
National Advertising
© 1996-2016 Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites:
Memphis Magazine
|
Memphis Parent
|
Inside Memphis Business
Powered by
Foundation