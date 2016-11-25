Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 25, 2016

SURJ Plans Protest, Boycott of Trump-Related Businesses on Black Friday

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 9:00 AM

1013147_565954076784531_157743303_n.jpg

A local group was slated to protest on Friday at a major commercial intersection in Memphis to raise awareness of a national boycott of businesses affiliated with Donald Trump.

The local chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) scheduled the protest from 10 a.m. to noon at the corner of Germantown Parkway and Giacosa Place (close to Wolfchase Mall), during the Black Friday shopping event.

The local SURJ group was formed here after this summer's Black Lives Matter protest that shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge. The national SURJ group says it aims to mobilize white people who want to contribute to national issues that disproportionately affect people of color.  

Here's what the local SURJ group said of its planned, Black Friday protest:

"Join us on Black Friday as we join a national boycott of Trump-affiliated businesses and a re-direction of those funds to black-owned businesses in our community. Every dollar is a vote.

Join us as we call for an end to white supremacy and the destruction of black and brown lives. We are showing up to end white silence on racism. No justice, no profit."

SURJ has assembled a list of businesses to boycott. That list includes Macy's, Marshalls, Sears, Zappos, Hobby Lobby, MillerCoors, NASCAR, and the National Enquirer.


