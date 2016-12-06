Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

'Luxury' Boutique Hotel Planned for Downtown

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-06_at_4.06.47_pm.png
Yet another boutique hotel is planned for Downtown Memphis.

A California company wants to transform two vacant properties into a 118-room luxury boutique hotel, according to an application to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board (LUCB).

The building at 158 Madison, originally built as the Leader Savings Bank in 1962, would be renovated into 60 rooms with restaurants and a bar on the ground floor, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar, according to the application.

The building next door at 164 Madison would be home to a restaurant, retail space on the ground floor and a 5,000-square-foot ballroom on its second floor. Behind that building would be built a new seven-story hotel tower with 58 rooms.

‘The hotel will be operated by a very well known international brand,” the application said.

Once opened, the hotel would employ 150.

The LUCB is slated to review the project during its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-06_at_4.07.06_pm.png

