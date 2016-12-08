Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 8, 2016

State Funds St. Jude Expansion, Growing Pinch District and Children Hospital's Mission

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge ALSAC CEO Richard Shadyac speaks on the St. Jude Expansion that will create 1,800 new jobs. - JOSHUA CANNON
  • Joshua Cannon
  • ALSAC CEO Richard Shadyac speaks on the St. Jude Expansion that will create 1,800 new jobs.
The state of Tennessee will invest $12 million to improve the public infrastructure surrounding the St. Jude, growing the Children Hospital's mission and revitalizing the nearby Pinch District.

"We have a state full of people with their hearts in the right place," said Governor Bill Haslam during a news conference at the hospital's campus on Thursday. "The beauty of what St. Jude does is that people all over the world rush to help every day. I don't know anywhere else like St. Jude that has a constituency so broad based and committed to this mission."

An additional investment of $25 million in public infrastructure projects by the city of Memphis will expand the nearby Pinch District, developing it into a commercial area.

"All of the city, state and county money spent here is going to be spent on infrastructure in the Pinch District outside the gates of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said ALSAC president and CEO Richard Shadyac. "Little if any of the money is going to be spent on the St. Jude Campus."

The expansion will create 1,800 new jobs.

"Our great Founder Danny Thomas knew after he visited Memphis if there was any community in the world that would ultimately make St. Jude a success, it was this great city," Shadyac said. "Today marks another commitment that we will not stop searching for cures at St. Jude until no child anywhere, not just in Memphis or in Tennessee, suffers from cancer or the side effects of pediatric cancer."

This story will be updated.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation